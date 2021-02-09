U-Turn Sends 6 People to the Hospital

On Saturday, February 6, 2021, the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called out to a multiple vehicle crash on State Highway 63 in north Newton County. The crash was near the Sabine ATV Park in Burkeville.

According to DPS, a 2018 Polaris Side by Side was driving east on 63 followed by a GMC Yukon. The driver of the ATV pulled onto the shoulder and attempted to make a U-turn and was struck by the GMC.

The driver of the ATV was 42-year-old Oswald Williams of Beaumont and his two passengers were Clinton Lightsey and Brandon Hooper of Kountze. They were all taken to Byrd Regional Hospital in Leesville, Louisiana for treatment. Their injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

The driver of the GMC Yukon was 18-year-old Yoani Alvarado of Oklahoma. Alvarado and his two passengers, Federico Vera and Jesus Vera of San Antonio, were also transported to Byrd Regional Hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing and there are no additional details at this time.