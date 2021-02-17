Newton Basketball Heading into the Playoffs

Photo by Heather Foster

The Newton Eagles basketball team is 12-5 overall for the 2021 season and is heading into the Playoffs this week. The Eagles are scheduled to play Central Heights on Friday, February 19, in Zavalla, Texas at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the gate and will be first come, first served. Come out and sup- port Head Basketball Coach Jeff Parks, Assistant Coach Roney Elam and the Eagles as they pursue their run in the playoffs.

Pictured above- Tay Laday, who leads the Eagles in scoring. Laday is seen here driving against a Kountze defender.