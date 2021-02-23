An Eagle Gets the Chance to Soar

Hunter Williams is an 8th grader at Newton Middle School. He has played football since he was four years old and plans to make it his career. He has a tremendous work ethic and has been inspired by our own, Darwin Barlow, and former Texan, J.J. Watt. A national scout recruited Williams after his first All-Star game, in February of 2020. The game was held with the Texas Youth Football All-Star Showcase in Roundrock, Texas. He was first asked to play on Memorial Day weekend, by Diamond Savage Sports Group, but the COVID pandemic hit and plans began to change. That game was postponed until May of 2021. But the Las Vegas game was still on for January 15-18, of 2021. More changes came with COVID-19 disruptions and the game had to be hosted in Bullhead City, Arizona.

The Williams family spent previous months raising money at the intersection in Newton. A Go Fund Me page was also set up and there were other fundraisers as well. Through the generosity of the people of Newton, their friends, and family, the Williams’ were able to make the trip a reality. Hunter was placed on the team representing the West Coast with about 30 other young men from Washington, California, Oregon, and of course, Texas. The West Coast team won the Championship game with a score of 43-23. Hunter was given the title of Defensive MVP.

His family could not be more proud of him and what he has accomplished through his hard work and dedication. His family acknowledges that without all of the love and support of our Newton Eagle family and friends, none of this would have been possible. Congratulations Hunter. Well done!