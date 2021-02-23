If You Have Damage, Please File a Report

What a week! After Winter Storm Uri hit North America and froze the U.S. and nearly all of Texas, damages are still being assessed for Texans.

Newton County Judge, Kenneth Weeks and Emergency Management Coordinator, Olen Bean are urging Newton County citizens to report any damages from the Winter Ice Storm that hit Texas last week.

Currently, Newton County is only showing one home that has been reported with any damage from the icy weather we had last week. FEMA is looking at this report to determine if Newton County will be included with the other counties already approved for individual assistance. If you had broken pipes, lost power, lost food from power outage, damage to your home, anything that can be reported, please follow the link below to report damages. If anyone needs help, give Judge Weeks office a call, and they will be glad to assist with filing the report, 409-379-5691. The link to report your damage is https://arcg.is/uOrOb.