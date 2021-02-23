Miss Valentine Queens Crowned for 2021

The 2021 Miss Valentine Pageant was held on Saturday, February 20th at the Howard Civic Center in Newton. The winners for Miss Valentine are – Miss Valentine Kennedi Odom; Teen Miss Madelyn Foster; Junior Miss Marley Howard; Little Miss Kambri Jones; Petite Miss Londyn Simmons; Tiny Miss River Koetter; and Sweetheart Rylee Luna. Miss Valentine was sponsored by the Miss Newton Pageant Association. Thank you to all those that participated and helped make this year’s pageant so memorable.