| logout
Miss Valentine Queens Crowned for 2021
The 2021 Miss Valentine Pageant was held on Saturday, February 20th at the Howard Civic Center in Newton. The winners for Miss Valentine are – Miss Valentine Kennedi Odom; Teen Miss Madelyn Foster; Junior Miss Marley Howard; Little Miss Kambri Jones; Petite Miss Londyn Simmons; Tiny Miss River Koetter; and Sweetheart Rylee Luna. Miss Valentine was sponsored by the Miss Newton Pageant Association. Thank you to all those that participated and helped make this year’s pageant so memorable.