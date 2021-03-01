After a Strong Season, Eagles Fall to Bulldogs

Photos: Heather Foster

Pictured above- Tristian Lathan shooting behind the arch for the Eagles.

Headline Photo: Brice Westbrook beating Hitchcock defenders on a fast break.

The NHS Varsity Eagles played against the state- ranked Hitchcock Bulldogs on Friday, February 26 and fell to the Bulldogs 77-55. Coach Parks made adjustments after the half closing the gap but they were unable to defeat their opponents. Congratulations guys on a great season.