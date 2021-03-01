Wreck on 63 Involving Mail Carrier

Courtesy Trooper Stephanie Davis

Update: 3:01 p.m. All traffic lanes of SH 63 in Newton County have reopened following an earlier crash.

At approximately 12:00p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a multiple vehicle crash on SH 63 in Newton County. The crash occurred just west of the Texas-Louisiana state line and involved a commercial motor vehicle.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that a 2016 Jeep (mail carrier) was traveling eastbound on SH 63 followed by a 2016 Mazda passenger vehicle. A Peterbuilt truck tractor semi-trailer towing a crane lift was traveling westbound on SH 63. The driver of the Jeep (mail carrier) slowed to make a turn when the vehicle was rear-ended by the Mazda. The impact of the collision caused the Jeep to spin into the westbound traffic lane, where it was then struck by the 18-wheeler. After the second impact, the Jeep was pushed into the ditch and the 18-wheeler jack-knifed in the middle of the road.

The driver of the Jeep, 48-year-old Shawna Kay of Burkeville, was transported to Jasper Memorial hospital with unknown injuries. The drivers of the Mazda and the commercial motor vehicle were not injured.

At this time, all eastbound and westbound traffic lanes of SH 63 are closed near the Texas-Louisiana border. Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route. Expect delays.There are no additional details to be released at this time.