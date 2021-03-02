Aggravated Robbery Suspect Arrested

According to Sheriff Burby, Allen Michael McCain was arrested on Monday, March 2, 2021 for aggravated robbery charges from January of 2020. McCain was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Beauregard Parish. According to Sheriff Burby, narcotics were discovered during the traffic stop so those criminal charges will be on top of the previous charges from 2020.

Stay tuned for the full story.

Pictured above- 33 year old Allen Michael McCain, from 2019

Photo Courtesy Newton County Jail