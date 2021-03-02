Appreciation Lunch Given For Local Heroes

A great big thank you was born out of tremendous appreciation for those that worked so hard to restore power and water after Winter Storm Uri. It all began on a twenty degree day when County Extension Agent, Emilee Gerngross drove by some City employees working on a broken water line. Out of her gratitude she immediately began working with many other community members to put something together for all those that served Newton County during that time.

She reported to us that the luncheon was a complete success. She told us that she shared a post on Facebook and from there it grew into something very special. She said that the entire community got behind the event, and within a week, prizes, gift cards, and some really great food was ready to go. According to Gerngross, over 70 people came by the First Baptist Church Family Life Center to eat and enjoy the door prizes. She said the goal for the luncheon was simple. “We wanted to make sure that every first responder, city and county employee, officer, and public servant, know how appreciated they are for all they have done and continue to do for Newton County.” We have definitely been dealt our fair share of band hands, but to have played them as we as we have, is really saying something. I guess I’m a glass half full kind of girl, but I can only see it going up from here.”