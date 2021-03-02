Chief of Police Warns that Selling Alcohol to Minors Will Be Prosecuted

According to Newton City Police Chief, Will Jackson, his department has received several complaints from citizens concerning the sale of alcoholic beverages to minors in Newton. Chief Jackson reported us that the Newton Police Department conducted a special operation on Saturday, February 20, 2021 and found that Eagles Convenient Store had sold alcoholic beverages to a minor. Two minors were identified and were issued criminal citations for having possession/purchase of the alcohol. The employee was also identified by the police officers. The investigation at Eagles is ongoing with the assistance of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Chief Jackson said he would like to remind all business owners and employees that selling alcohol to minors is illegal and it is their job to take legal steps to prevent the sale of alcohol and tobacco products to any minor. He also wanted to inform the community that the Newton Police Department will continue to conduct operations to ensure State and Federal Laws concerning this matter are being followed. He told us that the penalty for selling alcohol to a minor could be a year in county jail and the business could be fined and face civil penalties with the possibility of having their liquor license revoked. The penalty for the sale of tobacco products could be a fine of up to $500.

Chief Jackson told us he wanted to make sure that the community was informed on this matter and said if anyone has further questions feel free to contact law enforcement at 379-379-5061 or 409-379-3636.