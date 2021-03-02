Course of Action Takes Part in Helping Local Residents

After Winter Storm Uri hit Newton County, many residents were left with broken pipes and no fresh drinking water. With the help of local Pastor Ronald Washington, a generous donation out of Tampa, Florida responded to the need for bottled water and sent 576 cases.

The Course of Action Foundation jumped at the opportunity to help thirsty residents. The water was sent to Newton County to be distributed in the Liberty Community. The foundation, Course of Action, said they were delighted to help in this difficult time and sincerely hoped it would make a difference in the community.

Emergency Management Coordinator, Olen Bean, wanted the community to know that the Red Cross had given water this week to Newton Food Share, Hughes Center, Deweyville and Burkeville Food Share for distribution as well.