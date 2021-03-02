The Big Story

We recently had the joy of visiting with Vicki Fillyaw about the new Trade Days event on the 4th weekend of each month. We here at the newspaper are located directly across from the Old Feed Store so we have had front row seats to all the excitement! Town is hustling and bustling for sure with folks from all over coming to see what is going on here. These are a few of the things we talked about after the 2nd Trade Days event this past weekend.

What inspired you and your family to begin having the event each 4th weekend?

Vickie- The Old Feed Store had been a venue in Newton for several years. We have rented it out for weddings, showers, parties, etc. However, we wanted it to be used more often. There were many months in which it wasn’t being used at all. It was just standing there…empty.

So, in 2019, we brainstormed and decided to try to rent vendor spaces for Christmas at The Old Feed Store. We advertised, and within weeks, The Old Feed Store was filled to the brim with one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts. The community showed tremendous support. Our vendors did great! The response from the community was overwhelming! So many people, who visited and shopped with our vendors, told us how much they enjoyed having a place to shop and visit. They also told us they enjoyed the sense of community they felt, when they shopped. It went very well. So, we decided we’d host another event for Valentine’s Day, 2020. That event went well too. So, we had a sign made and planned to start Fourth Weekend Trade Days in March. Then … COVID-19 hit. Everything was put on hold.

As Christmas, 2020 approached, my husband Lee and I discussed it and decided we’d host the Christmas event again. We advertised and rented every booth space, within weeks. The Christmas 2020 event was another success! So, after talking to our vendors, we decided to try Fourth Weekend Trade Days again. We began in January 2021 and were blown away. We held our second Fourth Weekend Trade Days this past weekend, and it was even better! The Old Feed Store was filled with booths; there were booths on the sidewalk, booths in the front parking lot, and inside the front building. Our vendors were both from Newton and from out of town. Their booths have been filled with so many different kinds of merchandise, it’s impossible to list it all here, but the support we’ve received from our community and surrounding communities has been unbelievable!

What is your desire for the event? VF-Our desire for Fourth Weekend Trade Days at The Old Feed Store, is that small business owners and artisans from Newton and the surrounding area have somewhere to sell their goods. We also would like for everyone to have a place to gather and visit and to reconnect. We would like The Old Feed Store to be a place where friends meet, shop, and support small businesses. We are also hoping the event continues to bring out of town people to Newton. When people come into town to shop The Old Feed Store, they will also more than likely shop other local businesses. We see it as a win-win all around.

To hear the rest of our interview with Vicki, pick up the latest copy on the local newsstands Tuesday!

Editor: The Trade Days event has been outstanding. It has been such a joy to see it take off and fly. We are also delighted to see what is in store for Newton as it continues to expand. Congratulations and thank you Vicki and Lee for dreaming and sharing your dream with all of us.