Two Injured on Motorcycles North of Burkeville

Photo courtesy of Chief Charles Duckworth – BVFD

On Saturday, March 6, around 4:30 p.m., the Burkeville Fire Department and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to three separate motorcycle crashes on State Hwy. 87 just north of Burkeville. The accident occurred near FM 1415 and involved four motorcycles. DPS reported that a 2005 BMW motorcycle driven by 68-year-old Aaron LeBlanc of Louisiana, was traveling at an unsafe speed as he entered a curve and lost control. Right after that accident a 2020 BMW motorcycle driven by 68-year-old Neil McAskill, also of Louisiana, came along going too fast and did the exact same thing. LeBlanc was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital. McAskill was transported by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

For more on the story get the latest copy of the Newton County News at the local newsstand.