Newton County Receives Grants from GLO & DETCOG

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced Thursday that the General Land Office (GLO) has approved more than $32 million for various projects in Deep East Texas in the second round of grant funding for the GLO’s mitigation grant competitions. The grants coming to Newton are $9,008,688 to the Deep East Texas Council of Governments for the DETCOG Broadband Project in Northern Newton County.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!