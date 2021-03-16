NISD Receives $30,000 Grant from T.L.L. Temple Foundation

Beginning almost one year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic forced school districts into extended shutdowns and interrupted instructional routines. As part of the T.L.L. Temple Foundation’s effort to address these challenges across rural East, Texas, 12 school districts have been awarded grants totaling $377,000 to accelerate learning recovery in reading and math.

We are thankful that Newton ISD is one of the 12 school districts receiving the grant.

