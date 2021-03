Newton’s Wildflowers Coffee Company is holding their Grand Opening this Saturday, March 20th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Owner Heather Morgan says, “We are more than coffee. We are small town friendliness. Our creative, unique coffees and flavored drinks are guaranteed to leave you with a smile.”

Come out and welcome these fine folks on Saturday, March 20th!

For more information see the rest of the story in this week’s NEWS!