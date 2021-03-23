175th Anniversary Design Winner Chosen By Editor | March 23, 2021 | 0 And the winner for the Anniversary T-Shirt design is Emilee Gergross. All county employees are invited to create a design celebrating Newton County’s 175th Anniversary. Second and third place winner is Nikki Windham. See more in this week’s NEWS. Posted in Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Wildflowers Coffee Grand Opening March 23, 2021 | No Comments » Miss Newton County Queens Announced March 23, 2021 | No Comments » Bon Wier Man Arrested in Drug Raid March 16, 2021 | No Comments » Wildflowers Coffee Grand Opening coming this Saturday March 16, 2021 | No Comments » Newton County Receives Grants from GLO & DETCOG March 16, 2021 | No Comments »