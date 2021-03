The Miss Newton County Pageant was held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Howard Civic Center. This pageant is a fund raiser for the Miss Newton Pageant. The winners are Miss Newton County, Crisa DuBose; Sweetheart, Kaleigh Gaspard; Junior Miss Marley Howard; Young Miss, Tinslee Boyd; Petite Miss, Mia Williams; and Mini Miss, Aniyah Simmons. Congratulations!