Did you hear that Newton County is celebrating the 175th Anniversary of its birth as a county? On Saturday, April 17, 2021, the Newton Historical Commission will host an Anniversary Parade and Bazaar on the square in Newton. The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. with a welcome from Judge Kenneth Weeks, followed by a celebratory parade.

Call Emilee Gerngross at 409-379-4831 for more information.

