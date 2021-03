Newton County Constables attended a newly elected Constable training school held in College Station, Texas.

The original storm was scheduled during the week of the ice storm and had to be rescheduled. Deweyville Constable Matt Wonders was unable to attend due to a family COVID-19 health crisis.

Pictured are Colton Havard, James Mitchell and Sonny White.

Read more on this story in this week’s NEWS!