All the years I’ve made this it’s always sweet and juicy. You may want to use a 7-quart Crock Pot for this.

Ingredients: One ham; 1/2 gallon orange juice; 1/2 cup water, 1 can crushed pineapple, 20 oz.; 3 tbsp. brown sugar.

Directions: Place ham in Crock Pot. Pour orange juice, water and pineapple over the top of the ham. Sprinkle brown sugar on top and cover. Cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours.