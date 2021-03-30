Fillyaw Correctional Center Now Owned by Newton County

As of Monday, March 22, 2021, Newton County took possession of the Fillyaw Correctional Center located on Hwy. 87, 3 miles north of town. It is now officially owned by Newton County. We spoke with Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks and he share how he is thrilled to see things move forward with the facility. He assured us that the county paid a very small amount for the property, emphasizing the world small.

For more on this story, get a copy of this week’s NEWS!