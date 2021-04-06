Local Men Honored for Years of Service

Masons Honored – On Saturday March 27, 2021, four members of the Rainbow Masonic Lodge in Newton received service awards ranging from serving 25 years to 70 years. Worshipful Master Phillip Tharp presided over the ceremony and Right Worshipful Ben Lindsey, District Deputy Grand Master of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Texas, presented the awards.

Sam Force Collins received his 70-year award, John H. Brooks- 65 years, Earl Boyett -40 years, and Mike Greer -25 years. A large crowd of family and fellow Lodge members were in attendance to enjoy the celebration.