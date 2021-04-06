“Take Me Out to the Ball Game” for Opening Day!

Saturday April 3rd, marked the start of a new season for Newton County Little League and according to League President, John Pollock, it was a great day at the ballpark! We spoke with Pollock and he shared that everything went really well on opening day saying, “Everyone just seemed glad to be back together on the field, to enjoy some sense of normalcy.”

The Opening Ceremony began with a prayer given by Pastor Richard Dougharty of Grace Church of Newton, followed by The National Anthem sung by Jennifer Cuellar. Pastor Dougharty threw out the first pitch signifying the start of the new season. The longstanding ritual dates back to 1890 and is always a fun start to each season.

