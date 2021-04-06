Trade Days… Hot Topic at Lions Club

The Newton Lions Club held its April meeting Thursday, April 1st and members were excited to have Vickie Fillyaw as the guest speaker for this month’s meeting. Mrs. Fillyaw and her husband Lee own the Old Feed Store building in town and are hosting the monthly Trade Days in Newton. She stopped in to share all the exciting news about what they’ve been experiencing. Just in case you haven’t heard, the Trade Days event is held on the last weekend of the month on Friday and Saturday from 9-5 p.m. The latest number of vendors was 35 for the month of March. Trade Days has expanded with a new awning on at the front of the Feed Store to provide space for more outdoor booths. Local vendors are really turning out and bringing their wares to sell. One thing she mentioned was that the talent of local artisans has been amazing. She has so enjoyed seeing local friends and neighbors create such beautiful products. Fillyaw was excited to share that folks are coming from as far as Houston and Western Louisiana to see what all the excitement is about. She mentioned that while visitors are shopping they are asking about what else Newton has to offer. She is always directing them to the local restaurants for a delicious meal while visiting. She invited the community to come this month on April 23 & 24 to see what her vendors have in store!

