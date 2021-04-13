| logout
Newton County Celebrates 175 Years Saturday, April 17
Folks are gearing up now to come out and enjoy the parade and festivities for Newton County’s 175th Anniversary this Saturday, April 17. The parade is set for 1 p.m. with lots of fun planned, including Period Re-enactments on the square and bluegrass music that will play on the square all day.
The Anniversary program will begin at 11:00 a.m. when Judge Kenneth Weeks will welcome everyone to the celebration.
