Wreck on Hwy. 63 Sends Three to Hospital

On Friday, April 9 around 7:45 a.m., DPS Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on State Highway 63 in Newton County. The crash occurred approximately five miles west of Burkeville.

The initial crash investigation indicated that a 2011 Dodge passenger vehicle was traveling on State Hwy. 63. A 2015 Mazda was pulling out of a private driveway onto 63. The driver of the Mazda pulled into the path of the Doge and was struck on the driver-side of the vehicle. Seventy-four year old Gloria Evans of Burkeville was transported by medical helicopter to a hospital in Louisiana with serious injuries.

The driver of the Dodge, 30-year-old Kynishia Roberts of Burkeville, and her 6-month-old daughter were both transported by ambulance to Jasper Memorial Hospital. Their injuries did not appear to be life threatening.