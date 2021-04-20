Grand Champion Steer By Editor | April 20, 2021 | 0 Photo by Heather Foster The Grand Champion Steer at this year’s Newton County Fair was shown by Liam Hopson. The buyer was Diamond H Ranch. Congratulations Liam! Posted in Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Newton County Celebrates 175 Years Saturday, April 17 April 20, 2021 | No Comments » Newton County Fair Sweethearts 2021 April 20, 2021 | No Comments » Hometown Flowers Grand Opening this Friday, April 23rd April 20, 2021 | No Comments » Newton County Celebrates 175 Years Saturday, April 17 April 13, 2021 | No Comments » The Fair is Here! April 13, 2021 | No Comments »