You are invited! Stop in at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 23rd for the Grand Opening of Hometown Flowers in Newton. Owner, Brittney Holmes is delighted to announce they are right here off of the square in Newton and ready to serve you! They offer gift items of every kind and the loveliest flowers you’ll ever find! Refreshments will be served from 10 to 12 on Friday, so don’t miss the fun!