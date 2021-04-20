Newton County Celebrates 175 Years Saturday, April 17

The 175th Anniversary Celebration in Newton County was an absolute success. The event included a parade, coloring contests and decorating contests, historical re-enactments and so much more.

Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks welcomed everyone to the event and shared a message that reminded us of the strength and determination of Newton County and its resilience in the face of difficulty. It is obvious that Weeks true belief is that Newton County is the next “rising star of Texas.”

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of the Newton County News.