2021 Miss Relay For Life

Photo by Kristol Perez

The Relay For Life pageant was held at the Howard Civic Center Saturday, April 24. This pageant’s purpose is to raise funds for Relay For Life supporting those undergoing cancer treatment from our area.

Pictured is Baby Miss – Jaylee Trahan; Tiny Miss – Emery Metcalf; Petite Miss – Kaitlin Swearingen; Little Miss – Lorelei Austin; Junior Miss – Jaylee Spittler; Young Miss – Jacie Moody; Miss Relay For Life 2021 – Allyson Yeaman; Miss Relay For Life Raffle Winner – Avianna Carver.

Congratulations ladies!