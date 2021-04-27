On Monday morning around 5:40 a.m., the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting an attempted burglary at Sabine State Bank in Burkeville on Hwy. 63 and FM 692. This is the second attempted robbery in two months. On March 4, 2021, another attempted robbery occurred at the same location.

One of the suspects has been detained, while officers are still on the look-out for the other white male.

ATM THEFT UPDATE BY SHERIFF ROBERT BURBY:

On April 27, 2021, Billy Dewayne Adams, white male, 38 years of age, 5’7, 195 lbs. was arraigned today and charged with Theft of Property < $300,000.00 (F2). His bond amount is set at $75,000. Adams remains in custody in the Newton County Jail. He is one of two suspects who is responsible for the ATM Theft that occurred at the Sabine State Bank on Hwy. 63 in Burkeville on April 26, 2021.

