Kirbyville Man Arrested After Fleeing DPS Stop

By Sergeant Stephanie Davis

Early Friday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested Mark Sawyer McCauley of Kirbyville after he failed to stop and fled in a motor vehicle.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., a DPS Trooper was working routine patrol on CR 3073 and observed a 2006 Toyota SUV with an expired registration. The Trooper activated the emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver did not stop. The driver continued to flee from law enforcement and refused to stop. The driver pulled onto CR 3066 and immediately got out of the vehicle, fleeing on foot. The driver was apprehended a short time later and identified as Mark Sawyer McCauley, 28, of Kirbyville.

