Sabine State Bank ATM Hit Again Sunday

For the third time in two months, the Sabine State Bank ATM was hit by robbers in the early morning hours. Sheriff Robert Burby sent us the latest details on the attempted robbery that occurred Sunday morning around 5 a.m. He told us that the alarm was set off at the Sabine State Bank in Burkeville and deputies arrived within minutes to find the ATM’s doors standing open. They immediately searched the area and found an abandoned grey Ford one-ton truck that was still running parked on the side of the road. It was reported that the truck had been stolen out of Houston.

