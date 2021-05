Photo courtesy SRA

As of Monday, May 3, at 12 noon, the Surface Elevation was 172.30. Generator #1 – 24 hours at 7610 cfs; Generator #2 – 24 hours at 6400 cfs; Spillway – 5000 cfs; Generators – 14,010 cfs; Total: 19,010 cfs. 5 Gates are Currently open one foot.