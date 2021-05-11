Franklin Brings Home the Gold!

Photo by Heather Foster

Jayla Franklin headed out to the state championship in Austin with gold medals in mind, and that is exactly what she won! She was favored to win both the 100 and 200 yard dash because of her previous times. She did not disappoint and won both races coming in at first. Her record time in the 100 was 11: 80 and her 200 was 24.24.

The joy and gratitude she felt was clearly seen in her response to winning. She fell to the track and gave thanks to God. Her words to the fans at home were, “Thank you Newton. Ya’ll, I brought it home.”

Congratulations Jayla, we all are so proud of your achievement!

