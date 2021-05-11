Mays Pushes Past Injury to Win the Gold!

By BHS Athletic Director Eric Williams

Burkeville High School athlete La’Tavion Mays has one of the fastest times in the area 100-meter dash this season among all divisions. He ran his fastest time of the year at the Newton High School Relays with an electronic time of 10.45 He sustained an injury at practice the following week. La’Tavion only had three quality days of practice over the last 6 weeks and that comfirms that we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg for Mr. Mays.

Mays won the gold at the State Championship last week with a time of 10.69 in the 100-meter dash after coming back from the injury.

Congratulations La’Tavion – we are so proud of you!

