Second ATM Suspect Arrested in Mansfield, Louisiana

Courtesy Sheriff Burby

On May 7, 2021 , at 8:45 a.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and informed that the gray 2017 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was stolen in Burkeville on April 26, 2021, was recovered in Mansfield, Louisiana around 8 a.m. on Friday morning.

A DeSoto Parish Deputy made contact with Leo Mitchell, Jr. at Rock Chapel in Mansfield, Louisiana. Mitchell was taken into custody and the truck was recovered. NCSO will provide updates as they become available.

