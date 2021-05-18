Deweyville High School Announces Honor Students

Jenna Kroutter has been named DHS Valedictorian for 2021, and Chesleigh Hamilton has been named DHS Salutatorian. Deweyville graduates are celebrating their commencement exercises on Friday night at 7 p.m. in the DHS gymnasium at 171 Hwy. 12, in Deweyville, Texas. The class motto for the DHS graduating class is “It is what it is.” The Class of ’21 chose, “I Will Always Remember You” by Hannah Montana for their class song and the color lavender for their class color. Congratulations graduates! We salute you for the years of hard work to get to this amazing moment!