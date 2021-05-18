Flood Waters Send Kids Home From School

Photo by Brent Noble

With more rain in the forecast, educators are having to think fast for the safety and well-being of their students and faculty. Newton ISD’s Superintendent Michelle Barrow announced on Monday that face to face classes have been cancelled for Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19. Students will be participating in online learning.

The picture shown is on F.M. 1414 at the intersection of FM 1414 and FM 2991 in the Spears Chapel Community.

Stay tuned for more updates on the weather.