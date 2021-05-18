Prom Royalty Announced

Photo by Susie Osment

Newton High School held their Senior Prom on Saturday night at the Howard Civic Center and it was “off the charts”. Students were dressed as if they were attending the Grammy Awards and the elegant decor matched their attire perfectly. Those in attendance enjoyed a variety of music and dancing for the evening. Prom Royalty was also crowned during the event. Senior King and Queen were Brice Westbrook and Roxanne Rivera (pictured); Junior Prince and Princess was De’Anthony Gatson Jr. and Kennedy Williams; Best Dressed Couple was Ben McMahon and Makayla Hardin; Best Dressed Individuals was Destin Jackson and Emily Spillers.

Thanks to everyone that worked so hard to make the evening so special!