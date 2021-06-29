1st Man Up Football Camp in Newton

Editor’s Note: My husband Jay and I went out Saturday morning to investigate the Man Up Football Camp held at Singletary Stadium in Newton. Boy, it was hot on that field, yet many young men gathered to be instructed and trained by the best. The athletes ranged in age from 8-18 and each player was respected and instructed on his individual level.

Kedrin Seastrunk, NHS grad and event founder is committed to strengthening young men, both on and off the field.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!