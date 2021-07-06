Governor Abbott Hosts President Trump For Border Security Briefing

Governor Greg Abbott hosted 45th President Donald J. Trump for a border security briefing with state officials and law enforcement in Weslaco. Following the briefing, the Governor and former President Trump toured a portion of the unfinished border wall in Pharr.

“In just five months, the Biden Administration has done everything it can to reverse President Trump’s border strategy, and their open border policies have led to a disaster at our southern border,” said Governor Abbott. “Because of President Biden’s outright refusal to secure the border, the State of Texas is stepping up to continue the work of the Trump administration by building a wall and restoring law and order along the border. The State of Texas is grateful for our shared commitment and partnership with former President Trump to secure the border and keep our communities safe.”

