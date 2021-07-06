World War II Veteran to Celebrate 96th Birthday

During this meaningful and patriotic season in America, we are taking time to honor a very special man that served in the US Army in World War II from 1944-1946, Mr. Frank Cousins. Cousins was born and raised in Newton, Texas and served his country in Dachau Germany. Dachau was the home of a Nazi concentration camp that was opened on March 22, 1933, under the evil regime of Adolf Hitler.

Shown is 5 generations: Great-Grandson, Taylor Cousins; Son, Clyde Cousins; Frank Cousins; Grandson, Shane Cousins and Great-Great-Granddaughter, Kleah Cousins.

For more on this memorable story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!