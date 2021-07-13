County Has Big Plans to Refurbish Fillyaw Correctional Center

PRESS RELEASE – Newton County Judge’s Office – Information on Issuance of Certificates of Obligation to refurbish the Fillyaw Correctional Center into a modern jail facility.

After multiple public meetings and workshops, consultations with experts, and careful thought and consideration, the Commissioners’ Court has decided it is in the best interest of the citizens of Newton County to explore the issuance of Certificates of Obligation.

The County intends to borrow money to remodel the old Fillyaw Correctional Facility to serve as the Newton County Law Enforcement Center. The Law Enforcement Center will house 86 inmates, which will be enough room to allow other counties to outsource their inmates to us, generating income for the County.

