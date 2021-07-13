County Has Big Plans to Refurbish Fillyaw Correctional Center
PRESS RELEASE – Newton County Judge’s Office – Information on Issuance of Certificates of Obligation to refurbish the Fillyaw Correctional Center into a modern jail facility.
After multiple public meetings and workshops, consultations with experts, and careful thought and consideration, the Commissioners’ Court has decided it is in the best interest of the citizens of Newton County to explore the issuance of Certificates of Obligation.
The County intends to borrow money to remodel the old Fillyaw Correctional Facility to serve as the Newton County Law Enforcement Center. The Law Enforcement Center will house 86 inmates, which will be enough room to allow other counties to outsource their inmates to us, generating income for the County.
6 Comments
Borrow money from who? How much are these certificates of obligation going to cost us?
Judge Weeks will have a Q&A Session on Facebook LIVE on Wednesday, July 21 at noon. The judge’s office is asking folks to post their questions on the Newton County Texas Courthouse Facebook page.
All good with idea but really think the tax payers should get to vote on this.
At a minimum tax burden on the already overburdened taxpayers of 12+ MILLION dollars. This should have been put to a vote by the taxpayers!!!!
Why doesn’t this press release discuss the price tag to the tax payers? The 12 million + isn’t even mentioned.
