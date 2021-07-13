Mrs. Inman Retires from NCPL

After over 17 years as the Children’s Librarian at the Newton County Public Library, Melba Inman is passing the torch. If you know Mrs. Melba, you know that she has a true talent when working with children. She was able to captivate her young audience with the kindness in her voice.

The new children’s librarian is Amber Dupre of Burkeville and according to Library Director Stephanie Ducote, she is off to an amazing start with lots of great ideas and exciting plans for the kids.

