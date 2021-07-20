Newton County Judge Speaks on Prison Refurbishing

We spoke with Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks on Friday, July 17, concerning the refurbishing of the Newton County Correctional Facility. Judge Weeks wants the citizens to know that he will host a Question and Answer Session this Wednesday on the County Facebook Page for anyone that has questions regarding this matter. The Question and Answer Session will begin at noon.

Newton County News: Will the refurbishing of the prison cost residents of Newton County?

Judge Weeks: Yes, a small portion based on the current tax rate in Newton County. Newton County tax rates are very low when compared to other county’s rates.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!