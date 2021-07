Region 5 Education Service Center is pleased to announce that Newton ISD is the regional winner for TASA’s 2021 School Board of the Year. Board members include Donnie Meek, President; Johnny Westbrook, Vice-President; Edwina Lewis, Secretary; Shane Couey, Member, Misti Spacek, Member; Conley Todd, Member; and Brent Noble, Member. Ms. Michelle Barrow is Superintendent.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!