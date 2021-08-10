Commissioners to Decide on Bond Election

According to the law, for a petition to be valid, 5% of qualified, certified Newton County voters must sign. Recently a petition was sent throughout the county. The petition was created to give voters the opportunity to approve or disapprove a proposed tax increase in an election in Newton County. The proposed increase would help in the refurbishing of the prison. The county has stated that it would like to utilize the facility for the Newton County Jail and other county offices.

The Newton County Commissioners Court will meet on Thursday, August 12th in a special session to approve the election. If the election is approved it will be held on November 2, 2021.