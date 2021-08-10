Eagles Burning Up the Field at Intra-Squad Scrimmage

Photo by Heather Foster

By Bobby Bean

At midnight on Friday, August 6, the beginning of padded contact for Texas high school football players became official and the Eagles’ Head Coach Drew Johnston wasted no time and ran an intra-team scrimmage at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The quickness of players lining up on the ball coupled with motion, set a fast pace for the offensive unit. Plays that gave 218 lb. De’Anthony Gatson the ball as he charged forward through the line dragging two or three defensive players. The offensive excitement continued with pass plays to Westin Gibson for a few acrobatic one handed catches.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!

Pictured is Leading running back for the Eagles, De’Anthony Gatson (Senior ’22), carrying the ball during the Intra-squad Scrimmage. Blade Siau (Junior ’23) is first on the tackle.